WATCH: Jackie van Niekerk takes the helm at Attacq
Attacq CEO Jackie van Niekerk gives a business update and what it reveals about SA's retail sector
05 May 2021 - 08:38
Attacq has a new CEO in the driving seat, and the group’s biggest development — Mall of Africa — recently turned five.
Alishia Seckam caught up with Attacq CEO Jackie van Niekerk for a business update and what that reveals about SA’s retail sector and the economy.
