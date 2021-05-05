Companies / Property

News Leader

WATCH: Jackie van Niekerk takes the helm at Attacq

Attacq CEO Jackie van Niekerk gives a business update and what it reveals about SA's retail sector

05 May 2021 - 08:38 Business Day TV
Attacq CEO Jackie van Niekerk. Picture: Supplied
Attacq CEO Jackie van Niekerk. Picture: Supplied

Attacq has a new CEO in the driving seat, and the group’s biggest development — Mall of Africa — recently turned five.

Alishia Seckam caught up with Attacq CEO Jackie van Niekerk for a business update and what that reveals about SA’s retail sector and the economy.

