Companies / Property

News Leader

WATCH: Focus on logistics property by Equites pays off

Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan discusses the property firm's annual financial results

05 May 2021 - 08:34 Business Day TV
Andrea Taverna-Turisan, CEO of Equites Property Fund. Picture: SUPPLIED
Andrea Taverna-Turisan, CEO of Equites Property Fund. Picture: SUPPLIED

Equites’s focus on logistics property paid off during its full-year. The company collected almost all of its rent and has raised its payout to shareholders, as the pandemic drove the need for storage and warehousing, with many retailers having to pivot to deal with increased e-commerce demand.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam unpacked the performance with CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan.

Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan discusses the property firm's annual financial results

Equites raises distribution and eyes further growth in UK

Logistics-focused landlord says it benefited from defensive portfolio and high-quality tenants
Companies
1 day ago

Fortress Reit set to have R20bn in logistics parks by 2026

The real estate investment trust says demand for logistics parks rather than warehousing is rising
Companies
3 weeks ago

The 5 property shares to buy

After a torrid 2020, some property stocks are poised for recovery and many have resolved to pay a cash dividend
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Brimstone’s value dilemma

Investors with long memories will know not to write off the company yet, writes Marc Hasenfuss
Companies
1 month ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Equites Property Fund

Nesi Chetty from Stanlib talks to Business Day TV about as his stock pick of the day
Markets
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pepkor raises R2.2bn in oversubscribed bond ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Spur says ‘much-loved’ former CEO is in a ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Anchor says JSE could add another 25% over the ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Combined Motor Holdings pays dividend after ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Nutritional’s questionable cannabis fundraising ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.