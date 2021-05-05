News Leader
WATCH: Focus on logistics property by Equites pays off
Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan discusses the property firm's annual financial results
05 May 2021 - 08:34
Equites’s focus on logistics property paid off during its full-year. The company collected almost all of its rent and has raised its payout to shareholders, as the pandemic drove the need for storage and warehousing, with many retailers having to pivot to deal with increased e-commerce demand.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam unpacked the performance with CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan.
Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan discusses the property firm's annual financial results
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.