Irongate grows asset base 14% in financial year to end-March
The company's industrial and office portfolios were resilient amid the pandemic
05 May 2021 - 13:48
Irongate, formerly known as Investec Australia Property Fund, grew its asset base 14% in a transformative year to end-March 2021, CEO Graeme Katz said.
At the end of the reporting period, Irongate's portfolio comprised 32 properties valued at A$1.237bn (R17.9bn). ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now