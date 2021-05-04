Companies / Property Developer Gateway Real Estate Africa has $500m pipeline of projects Company has completed $400m of work in Africa with new projects such as specialist hospitals and corporate accommodation lined up BL PREMIUM

Gateway Real Estate Africa (Grea), which is partly owned by SA’s largest asset management firm, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), has completed more than $400m (R5.8bn) worth of developments across Africa in less than three years.

The development company, which was founded by Greg Pearson, now has a $500m pipeline of projects which include specialist hospitals, corporate accommodation for US embassies and data centres. ..