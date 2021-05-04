Developer Gateway Real Estate Africa has $500m pipeline of projects
Company has completed $400m of work in Africa with new projects such as specialist hospitals and corporate accommodation lined up
04 May 2021 - 19:58
Gateway Real Estate Africa (Grea), which is partly owned by SA’s largest asset management firm, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), has completed more than $400m (R5.8bn) worth of developments across Africa in less than three years.
The development company, which was founded by Greg Pearson, now has a $500m pipeline of projects which include specialist hospitals, corporate accommodation for US embassies and data centres. ..
