Former Delta Property Fund executives maintain innocence after writedown
Sandile Nomvete, Shaneel Maharaj and Otis Tshabalala deny allegation of tainted valuations
27 April 2021 - 19:10
Former executives of Delta Property Fund, who quit the landlord for government departments before it completed an investigation into alleged fraud and irregular payments, have once again denied any wrongdoing after the company restated the value of assets last week.
The listed real estate investment trust (Reit) has been embroiled in allegations of fraud that have contributed to it falling off the radar of fund managers due to the associated reputational risk. ..
