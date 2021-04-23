Companies / Property

Two shareholders make an offer for remaining shares in Emira Property Fund

Maitlantic and Clearance Cantara Master Fund have increased the size of their shareholding to 35%, triggering a mandatory offer

23 April 2021 - 11:31 Andries mahlangu
Picture: 123RF/ALAN BILSBOROUGH
Picture: 123RF/ALAN BILSBOROUGH

Emira Property Fund said on Friday that it has received an offer from its two largest shareholders to acquire the remaining shares in the diversified real estate investment trust (Reit) for R9.15 per share.

The two shareholders are Maitlantic and Clearance Cantara Master Fund, which have increased the size of their shareholding to 35%, triggering a mandatory offer in terms of the JSE-listing requirements.

Maitlantic is a subsidiary of I Group Consolidated Holdings, a private SA real estate company, while Clearance Cantara is a hedge fund incorporated and registered as a mutual fund in the in the Cayman Islands.

At least two more shareholders, who collectively hold about 5% of Emira shares, have pledged their support for the transaction, which is still to be evaluated by an independent expert.

The Emira board is to appoint an independent expert to advise on the merits of the cash offer.

Emira’s direct portfolio is valued at R9.9bn and comprises 78 properties in the retail, office, industrial and residential sectors.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Residential bucks lockdown trends

The residential property market fell off a cliff in April as SA went into lockdown
6 months ago

Emira warns that Covid-19 will dent its dividend by at least 15%

The company has granted rental concessions worth nearly R75m to 1,152 SMME tenants across its R11bn SA portfolio
9 months ago

Emira Property Fund soaring in the US

The property group, which owns retail, office and industrial assets locally, is finding success in American retail
1 year ago

