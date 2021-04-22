News Leader
WATCH: Why Octodec chose to withhold its dividend
Octodec MD Jeffrey Wapnick talks to Business Day TV about how the company is recovering from the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic
22 April 2021 - 09:30
Diversified real estate investment trust (Reit) Octodec has opted to withhold its interim dividend due to the uncertainty created by Covid-19.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Octodec MD Jeffrey Wapnick about the current trading environment.
Octodec MD Jeffrey Wapnick talks to Business Day TV about how the company is recovering from the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.