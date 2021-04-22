Companies / Property

News Leader

WATCH: Why Octodec chose to withhold its dividend

Octodec MD Jeffrey Wapnick talks to Business Day TV about how the company is recovering from the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic

22 April 2021 - 09:30 Business Day TV
Octodec Investments MD Jeffrey Wapnick. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Diversified real estate investment trust (Reit) Octodec has opted to withhold its interim dividend due to the uncertainty created by Covid-19.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Octodec MD Jeffrey Wapnick about the current trading environment.

Or listen to the full audio:

Octodec to withhold dividend amid Covid-19 uncertainty

Octodec MD Jeffrey Wapnick says pandemic uncertainty is making planning difficult
