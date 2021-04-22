Companies / Property

WATCH: How remote working has affected office property market

Stanlib’s head of listed property funds, Keillen Ndlovu, talks to Business Day TV

22 April 2021 - 08:58 Business Day TV
Office vacancies are expected to increase because of the pandemic creating structural changes at work. Picture: 123RF/LUBOSLAV IVANKO
Office vacancies are expected to increase because of the pandemic creating structural changes at work. Picture: 123RF/LUBOSLAV IVANKO

The Covid-19 pandemic has been hard on the office property market as companies reassess their property needs in the light of widespread remote working.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Stanlib’s head of listed property funds, Keillen Ndlovu, about what this trend means for local property companies.

Or listen to the full audio:

