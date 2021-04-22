News Leader
WATCH: How remote working has affected office property market
Stanlib’s head of listed property funds, Keillen Ndlovu, talks to Business Day TV
22 April 2021 - 08:58
The Covid-19 pandemic has been hard on the office property market as companies reassess their property needs in the light of widespread remote working.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Stanlib’s head of listed property funds, Keillen Ndlovu, about what this trend means for local property companies.
Or listen to the full audio:
