Octodec to withhold dividend amid Covid-19 uncertainty
The market reacted negatively to the Reit’s results, with the share logging its worst one-day decline since mid-February
21 April 2021 - 10:13
Octodec Investments, the diversified real estate investment trust (Reit) founded by the Wapnick family, has opted not to declare an interim dividend, citing uncertainty about how the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to evolve.
The market reacted negatively, sending the shares down 12% to R7 on the JSE on Wednesday morning, marking its worst one-day decline since mid-February. The shares are back to their lowest level in a year...
