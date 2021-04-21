Companies / Property Octodec to withhold dividend amid Covid-19 uncertainty The market reacted negatively to the Reit’s results, with the share logging its worst one-day decline since mid-February BL PREMIUM

Octodec Investments, the diversified real estate investment trust (Reit) founded by the Wapnick family, has opted not to declare an interim dividend, citing uncertainty about how the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to evolve.

The market reacted negatively, sending the shares down 12% to R7 on the JSE on Wednesday morning, marking its worst one-day decline since mid-February. The shares are back to their lowest level in a year...