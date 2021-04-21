Companies / Property Balwin cans ‘risky’ Sandton development Sectional title developer Balwin Properties has cancelled its Wedgewood Development in Gauteng’s premium business district BL PREMIUM

Balwin Properties, SA’s largest sectional title developer, has cancelled its first apartment development in Gauteng’s richest square mile, Sandton.

The group announced in November that it would develop a new apartment option, the first of its lifestyle brand, with units priced at less than R1m, called Wedgewood Sandton. These one- and two-bedroom apartments would be priced from R799,000...