Balwin cans ‘risky’ Sandton development
Sectional title developer Balwin Properties has cancelled its Wedgewood Development in Gauteng’s premium business district
21 April 2021 - 14:23
Balwin Properties, SA’s largest sectional title developer, has cancelled its first apartment development in Gauteng’s richest square mile, Sandton.
The group announced in November that it would develop a new apartment option, the first of its lifestyle brand, with units priced at less than R1m, called Wedgewood Sandton. These one- and two-bedroom apartments would be priced from R799,000...
