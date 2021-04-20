COMPANY COMMENT
FNB leads way in trying to keep clients’ data safe
The need for customers to go to a bank physically to load documents into the system has been removed, thus reducing paperwork and queues
20 April 2021 - 18:04
In a move that it says will help to secure client data, FNB has become the first of SA’s four largest banks to create a system that allows customers to upload and update their personal information electronically.
Through an update to its online banking service, customers can now check and update their personal and contact information, update their address details using the location finder technology on their mobile device, and then instantly verify identity details with the department of home affairs...
