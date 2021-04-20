Flow launches social media advert platform for agents and landlords
The group, which raised R20m in seed capital in SA's largest seed investment for the new proptech industry in 2019, is shifting gears
20 April 2021 - 14:27
Flow, a local start-up which in 2019 raised R20m in SA’s largest seed investment for the new property technology (proptech) industry, has launched a marketing platform called FlowFuel, which will compete head-on with Property 24, Private Property and other real-estate listings websites.
Flow, which was started by its co-CEOs Gil Sperling and Daniel Levy, has developed proprietary technology, which automatically creates adverts on social platforms, marketing estate agencies and landlords to generate leads...
