Boxwood buys Durban logistics property for R450m
This property sector has been resilient during Covid-19 as retailers use high-end warehouses for goods that are then sold online
16 April 2021 - 13:35
Privately owned City Logistics has sold its 42,000m2 Riverhorse Valley facility in KwaZulu-Natal to Boxwood Property Fund for R450m, as the unlisted fund looks to gain exposure to the popular asset class.
The industrial property sector has been resilient since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, as retailers have used high-end warehouses for goods that are then sold online...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now