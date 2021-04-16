Companies / Property Boxwood buys Durban logistics property for R450m This property sector has been resilient during Covid-19 as retailers use high-end warehouses for goods that are then sold online BL PREMIUM

Privately owned City Logistics has sold its 42,000m2 Riverhorse Valley facility in KwaZulu-Natal to Boxwood Property Fund for R450m, as the unlisted fund looks to gain exposure to the popular asset class.

The industrial property sector has been resilient since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, as retailers have used high-end warehouses for goods that are then sold online...