Flood of uncertainty makes it difficult for landlords to value offices
Industry vacancies could rise to 20% as uncertain lease structures and the effect of working from home are giving landlords headaches
15 April 2021 - 19:47
Landlords are struggling to sell offices because of difficulty in valuing them accurately as a result of the pandemic and the work-from-home trend, says fund manager Stanlib.
It is unclear how long leases will typically be in the future and how certain earning income from these buildings will be for landlords. Vacancies are rising and some landlords are hesitant to buy offices with few leases attached...
