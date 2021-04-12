Companies / Property Thriving Sirius Real Estate set to deliver double-digit returns BL PREMIUM

JSE-listed Sirius Real Estate, which owns business parks and personal and commercial storages in German, is on track to deliver double-digit growth for the year to March.

CEO Andrew Coombs said on Monday, after the release of a trading statement for the year to end-March, that the landlord had sailed through the pandemic, with its rent roll rising by more than 5% for the seventh consecutive year on a like-for-like basis. Rent roll refers to income due from rentals...