Growthpoint develops its first specialised hospital

Growthpoint Properties, SA’s largest landlord with exposure to R157bn of assets across five countries, has developed a specialist hospital as it grows its multibillion-rand health portfolio.

Growthpoint launched a development business a few years ago to create additional income-generating avenues for real estate investment trusts. The business develops buildings that are sold on to other companies and then manages them for a fee. ..