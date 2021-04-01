Companies / Property Stenprop wants to be fully exposed to multi-let industrial parks The UK landlord hopes to become 100% invested in MLI properties in 2022 BL PREMIUM

Stenprop, the JSE-listed UK real estate investment trust (Reit), which focuses on multi-let industrial (MLI) parks, announced various transactions on Thursday, which, when complete, will make it 73% exposed to the thriving sector.

Demand for industrial storage space and last-mile warehousing has risen in recent months as the pandemic has seen more people buying goods online throughout the UK...