Stenprop wants to be fully exposed to multi-let industrial parks
The UK landlord hopes to become 100% invested in MLI properties in 2022
01 April 2021 - 14:13
Stenprop, the JSE-listed UK real estate investment trust (Reit), which focuses on multi-let industrial (MLI) parks, announced various transactions on Thursday, which, when complete, will make it 73% exposed to the thriving sector.
Demand for industrial storage space and last-mile warehousing has risen in recent months as the pandemic has seen more people buying goods online throughout the UK...
