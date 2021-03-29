SA Corporate Real Estate’s portfolio shrinks R1.4bn

SA Corporate Real Estate said on Monday that the value of its property portfolio shrunk R1.4bn to R16bn in the year to end-December, affecting its distributable income.

The company owns a mix of industrial, retail and commercial and residential property, which is reeling from the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic — a scenario that has played out in the entire property sector.

SA Corporate Real Estate, whose portfolio is located in major metros in SA, said on Monday that it had also provided Covid-19 rental relief and deferments, as well as negative rental reversions. Negative rental reversions refer to the company’s securing lower rentals when the lease is negotiated.

Net property income decreased 20.3%, with the like-for-like portfolio down 16.8%.

The distribution per share, which is a primary measure of underlying financial performance, more than halved to 17.9c in the year to end-December, from 38.04c, as distributable income fell to R601.13n from R960m.

The company did not provide guidance for the dividend for the new year ahead, as would typically be the case with property companies, citing uncertainty over Covid-19.

"While there is clear evidence that SA’s return to normality is in sight with the various interventions being taken to mitigate the Covid-19 pandemic, it is also apparent that there will be a period of continued uncertainty," the company said in a results statement.

"Despite having positioned itself well for such uncertainty in terms of the property portfolio in which it is invested, the tenants with whom it is contracted and measures taken to strengthen its financial position, it would be imprudent for SA Corporate to provide guidance in this market uncertainty."

