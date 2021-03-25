Companies / Property Q&A: Hyprop’s Morné Wilken: a man on a debt-slashing mission CEO Morné Wilken says SA and Eastern Europe remain the mall landlord’s key focus BL PREMIUM

Hyprop Investments, which owns a number of blue-chip malls across SA, such as Rosebank Mall, Hyde Park Corner and Canal Walk, was once the darling of the listed property sector. Having listed in the 1980s, the company spread its wings and invested abroad in the 2010s.

Adventures in Eastern Europe have proved to be fruitful, but Africa has been a disappointing excursion for the landlord...