Q&A: Hyprop’s Morné Wilken: a man on a debt-slashing mission
CEO Morné Wilken says SA and Eastern Europe remain the mall landlord’s key focus
25 March 2021 - 19:31
Hyprop Investments, which owns a number of blue-chip malls across SA, such as Rosebank Mall, Hyde Park Corner and Canal Walk, was once the darling of the listed property sector. Having listed in the 1980s, the company spread its wings and invested abroad in the 2010s.
Adventures in Eastern Europe have proved to be fruitful, but Africa has been a disappointing excursion for the landlord...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now