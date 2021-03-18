Spear Reit to convert 15 on Orange hotel into hybrid accommodation
Spear Reit, a Western Cape landlord, will lease the hotel to Capital Hotels & Apartments Group with the option to buy it outright in two years
18 March 2021 - 19:16
Western Cape focused property group Spear Reit
has clinched a deal with The Capital Apartments and Hotels Group, which will see its troubled 15 On Orange Hotel converted into hybrid accommodation. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now