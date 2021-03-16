Companies / Property COMPANY COMMENT Sirius’s tie-up with AXA IM Alts allows it to soar where others submit Sirius’s rental collections have been very strong as its storage business has supplemented its business parks BL PREMIUM

Sirius Real Estate has shone brightly through the pandemic, while many other listed property companies have largely struggled. The company, which owns business parks and personal and commercial storage assets in Germany, has been buying assets.

On Tuesday, Sirius announced that it would acquire a business park in Essen, Germany for €10.71m (R190.3m), its fifth acquisition since the second half of its financial year, which ends in March. ..