Sirius Real Estate does sale and leaseback deal in Essen

The JSE-listed German group has executed transactions worth €125m in its financial year to March

16 March 2021 - 13:40 ALISTAIR ANDERSON
Sirius CEO Andrew Coombs. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
JSE-listed Sirius Real Estate will acquire a business park in Essen for €10,71m (R190.3m) as part of an expansion drive.

The German business park owner’s drive has been helped by its partnership with AXA IM Alts, one of the biggest European alternative investment managers. The two have a joint venture called Titanium.

CEO Andrew Coombs said AXA IM Alts has helped Sirius to expand its asset base rapidly in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The transaction would be completed by way of a sale and leaseback with Thyssenkrupp, the international industrial engineering and technology group.

It reflects a net initial yield of 6.5%.

The purchase was sourced by the Sirius acquisitions team off-market and will be funded from existing cash resources, with completion expected in the second quarter of 2021.

Built between 1962 and 1963, the mixed-use business and industrial park offers 14,711m2 of gross lettable area, of which 45% is warehouse, 42% is office and 13% production space.

The park is situated on a 34,844m2 plot, which includes a 4,450m2 parcel of land that offers the potential for development into additional warehouse and office space. The site currently has 190 parking spaces.

The business park is 80% let to six entities within thyssenkrupp, and produces total annualised rental income of approximately €830,000, reflecting an average rent of €5.85 per square metre, including parking.

Located in the southwest of Essen about 2km from the city centre, the park is highly accessible by rail and car, Coombs said.

Essen is the second largest city in the Ruhr, Germany’s most populous region and industrial heartland, which is home to many of the country’s largest companies. Sirius already manages office space at Ruhrturm Essen, also located in the south of the city.

Coombs said Sirius had managed to acquire an asset off-market, which showed it had a strong network of property owners.  

“We were able to proactively secure this high-yielding asset on an off-market basis from thyssenkrupp directly, demonstrating the power of our local knowledge and network, and we see further opportunities to acquire assets from Germany’s manufacturing and industrial firms looking to free up capital. This presents a positive opportunity to strengthen our pipeline and source the most attractive deals,” he said.

This is the fifth asset acquired by Sirius Real Estate in the second half of its financial year to March, bringing its total acquisitions to €46.2m. A

"Alongside our Titanium joint venture, Sirius has executed €125m of transactions over this period, underlining our significant presence in the German industrial market,” he said.

andersona@businesslive.co.za 

Sirius Real Estate makes its largest single-site acquisition yet

The German business park owner has bought Sigma Technopark for R1.5bn, with the help of insurance giant AXA
Companies
1 month ago

Nepi and Growthpoint set to lead JSE firms with offshore exposure in 2021

The pace of vaccination against Covid-19 remains key in bringing stability and confidence to the property sector
Companies
1 month ago

Sirius Real Estate shines despite Covid-19

Germany-focused property fund saw its earnings grow 8% in 2020
Companies
3 months ago

