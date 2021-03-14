Hammerson aims to offload assets to survive pandemic
The UK and Europe mall owner suffered through Brexit uncertainty and the effects of Covid-19 in 2020
14 March 2021 - 18:19
Hammerson, a UK and Europe mall owner, has experienced the value of its assets plummeting in the financial year to December as the pandemic and Brexit wrecked its performance.
The group is now looking to offload certain assets to survive the pandemic...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now