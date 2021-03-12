Companies / Property

Hammerson full-year 2020 profit took a knock

The JSE-listed, UK-focused mall owner says net rental income fell 41%for the year on a like-for-like basis

12 March 2021 - 12:00 Andries Mahlangu
Hammerson’s mixed-use Victoria Quarter in Leeds, UK. Picture: 123RF/GABRIEL MURAD
Hammerson, the UK-focused mall owner that was dealt a heavy blow by Brexit then Covid-19, said on Friday that its net rental income fell by just more than a third in the year to end-December 2020, but it still managed to declare a final dividend.

The JSE-listed company, which owns and operates retail portfolios in the EU, felt the economic consequences of the pandemic as it made provisions for bad debts, covering tenants that struggled to meet their rental commitments.

Net rental income fell 41% to £158m (about R31bn) for the year on a like-for-like basis as the value of its property portfolio dropped to £6.3bn, from £8.3bn.

But market reaction was positive, with the share price jumping as much as 11.61%, its biggest since early February, to R7.50, the highest since September 2020, according to Bloomberg data.

Sanlam Private Wealth portfolio manager Nick Kunze said Hammerson still has a long way to go to recover from the coronavirus-induced economic slump, though he pinned the positive reaction to the market looking for a silver lining in the UK economy.

A year ago, the share price was R154.55.

However, the company managed to lower its debt burden by 21% to £2.23bn, using the proceeds of the rights issue and disposal of its 50% interest in premium outlet business VIA Outlets.

“Our immediate focus in 2021 is leading Hammerson through Covid-19 to safety. This means further disposals to strengthen the balance sheet, managing refinancing, and sharpening our operations to maximise income,” Rita-Rose Gagné said in a statement.

The company managed to declare a dividend of 0.2p per share, with an enhanced scrip dividend alternative of 2.0p per share.

maghlangua@businesslive.co.za

