WATCH: How Growthpoint has fared during the pandemic

Growthpoint is feeling the pinch of Covid-19 as the landlord is still providing relief to tenants that are struggling under the weight of reduced trading due to lockdown measures.

This has affected the company’s interim distributable income, which fell 21%. Despite the knock, Growthpoint has declared a dividend of 58.5c per share.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Norbert Sasse, group CEO of Growthpoint, about the numbers and what they mean for the future of the company.