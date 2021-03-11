Companies / Property

News Leader

WATCH: How Growthpoint has fared during the pandemic

Growthpoint Group CEO Norbert Sasse talks to Business Day TV about the group’s battle with Covid

11 March 2021 - 08:52 Business Day TV
Norbert Sasse. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Norbert Sasse. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

Growthpoint is feeling the pinch of Covid-19 as the landlord is still providing relief to tenants that are struggling under the weight of reduced trading due to lockdown measures.

This has affected the company’s interim distributable income, which fell 21%. Despite the knock, Growthpoint has declared a dividend of 58.5c per share.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Norbert Sasse, group CEO of Growthpoint, about the numbers and what they mean for the future of the company.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

