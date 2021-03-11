Radisson RED Rosebank to open in June
The hip hotel was initially expected to open in February but was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic
11 March 2021 - 18:29
The first Radisson RED hotel in Gauteng and second in SA will open in Rosebank at the beginning of June, unless it is thwarted by unexpected events, GM Carly de Jong said on Thursday.
Opening the upscale hotel brand defies Covid-19, which hobbled the hospitality sector. De Jong said it was a bold move to open amid a pandemic but signs of a recovery in tourism were there...
