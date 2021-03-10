Growthpoint still feeling the pain of Covid
The part owner of the V&A Waterfront says it is committed to pay dividends twice a year of at least 75% of its distributable income
10 March 2021 - 09:59
Growthpoint Properties, the bellwether of SA’s commercial property sector and part owner of the popular mixed-use destination, V&A Waterfront, said on Tuesday the effects of Covid-19 were still apparent across its portfolio.
Despite this, it was committed to pay dividends twice a year of at least 75% of its distributable income, as required by the JSE rules...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now