Growthpoint still feeling the pain of Covid The part owner of the V&A Waterfront says it is committed to pay dividends twice a year of at least 75% of its distributable income

Growthpoint Properties, the bellwether of SA’s commercial property sector and part owner of the popular mixed-use destination, V&A Waterfront, said on Tuesday the effects of Covid-19 were still apparent across its portfolio.

Despite this, it was committed to pay dividends twice a year of at least 75% of its distributable income, as required by the JSE rules...