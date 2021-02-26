MAS holds onto dividend amid ongoing Covid-19 threat
The group is pleased with how it has handled the pandemic and the progress made as its shifts focus to Eastern and Central Europe
26 February 2021 - 11:37
Romania-focused MAS Real Estate won’t declare a dividend as the company continues to operate during the pandemic, CEO Martin Slabbert said on Friday.
“We are being cautious as Romania enters a third wave [of Covid-19 infections],” he said after the release of the group’s results for the six months to end-December 2020 on Thursday, which came after the JSE had closed...
