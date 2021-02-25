Companies / Property Nepi Rockcastle’s 2020 dividend falls nearly a third after pandemic lockdowns The most valuable listed property company on the JSE has had to contend with lockdown restrictions across Central and Eastern Europe BL PREMIUM

Nepi Rockcastle, a real estate investment trust (Reit) that has been a consistently strong performer since it was formed by the merger of New Europe Property Investments and Rockcastle Global Real Estate nearly four years ago, has been unable to evade the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company, which is the largest landlord in Central and Eastern Europe, owning a €5.8bn (R104bn) portfolio of more than 50 retail centres including large malls and strip malls, saw its distributable earnings per share fall 31.8% in the year to December 2020 compared with a year ago...