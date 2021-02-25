Nepi Rockcastle’s 2020 dividend falls nearly a third after pandemic lockdowns
The most valuable listed property company on the JSE has had to contend with lockdown restrictions across Central and Eastern Europe
25 February 2021 - 16:23
Nepi Rockcastle, a real estate investment trust (Reit) that has been a consistently strong performer since it was formed by the merger of New Europe Property Investments and Rockcastle Global Real Estate nearly four years ago, has been unable to evade the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company, which is the largest landlord in Central and Eastern Europe, owning a €5.8bn (R104bn) portfolio of more than 50 retail centres including large malls and strip malls, saw its distributable earnings per share fall 31.8% in the year to December 2020 compared with a year ago...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now