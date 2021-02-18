Companies / Property

News Leader

WATCH: How Emira declared a dividend despite Covid-19 hit

Emira Property Fund CEO Geoff Jennett talks to Business Day TV about the company’s earnings

18 February 2021 - 07:32 Business Day TV
Geoff Jennett. Picture: SUPPLIED
Geoff Jennett. Picture: SUPPLIED

Emira Property Fund has rewarded shareholders with an interim dividend of 52c per share.

The payout comes even as the group reported an almost 14% slide in distributable earnings for the period.

Business Day TV talks to Emira Property Fund CEO Geoff Jennett for more on the numbers.

Emira Property Fund CEO Geoff Jennett talks to Business Day TV about the company’s earnings

Property firms to shed light on office market

Emira says few of its tenants want to terminate leases early due to staff working from home
Companies
12 hours ago

Emira Property Fund will continue to pay dividends — for now

The landlord has managed to pay dividends unlike its some of its peers, despite giving Covid-19 relief to tenants
Companies
14 hours ago

Race is on between banks and mobile operators for your money

Low levels of formal banking services in emerging  economies, together with high smartphone penetration, provide near perfect conditions for growth ...
Companies
12 hours ago

Arrowhead Properties turns from buyer to seller to shore up balance sheet

The real estate investment trust sold R1.7bn worth assets in its financial year to end-September
Companies
2 months ago

Will staff ever return to their offices?

Property owners feel the pinch as firms work from home
Business
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Can Musk’s space-based service help Africa?
Companies
2.
Bell Equipment asks for protection for staying in ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Masscash stores sale to save 640 jobs, says ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Coronation goes overweight on SA equities as it ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Resilient surprises with talks to sell some ...
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.