News Leader
WATCH: How Emira declared a dividend despite Covid-19 hit
Emira Property Fund CEO Geoff Jennett talks to Business Day TV about the company’s earnings
18 February 2021 - 07:32
Emira Property Fund has rewarded shareholders with an interim dividend of 52c per share.
The payout comes even as the group reported an almost 14% slide in distributable earnings for the period.
Business Day TV talks to Emira Property Fund CEO Geoff Jennett for more on the numbers.
Emira Property Fund CEO Geoff Jennett talks to Business Day TV about the company’s earnings
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.