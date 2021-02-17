Companies / Property Emira Property Fund will continue to pay dividends — for now The landlord has managed to pay dividends unlike its some of its peers, despite giving Covid-19 relief to tenants BL PREMIUM

Diversified real estate investment trust (Reit) Emira Property Fund will continue to pay dividends as long as it is not detrimental to its business, CEO Geoff Jennett said.

He spoke on Wednesday following the release of financial results for the six months to December in which the group declared a half-year dividend of 52c per share and distributable income of R333.7m...