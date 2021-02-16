Resilient’s share lifted by talks about sale of properties to PIC
The retail landlord could sell up to a quarter of its domestic portfolio
16 February 2021 - 17:07
Resilient’s talks with the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) over the sale of up to a quarter of its SA portfolio, was received positively on Tuesday afternoon, with its share price climbing as much as 7%.
The company’s announcement that it would sell all or some of seven retail assets worth R5.7bn, comes days after blue chip mall owner Hyprop Investments said it would sell Atterbury Value Mart for R1.12bn and Mall of Africa owner Attacq announced it was considering the disposal of an investment property...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now