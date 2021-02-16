Companies / Property Resilient’s share lifted by talks about sale of properties to PIC The retail landlord could sell up to a quarter of its domestic portfolio BL PREMIUM

Resilient’s talks with the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) over the sale of up to a quarter of its SA portfolio, was received positively on Tuesday afternoon, with its share price climbing as much as 7%.

The company’s announcement that it would sell all or some of seven retail assets worth R5.7bn, comes days after blue chip mall owner Hyprop Investments said it would sell Atterbury Value Mart for R1.12bn and Mall of Africa owner Attacq announced it was considering the disposal of an investment property...