Companies / Property Grit Real Estate looks to consolidate with commercial property owners across Africa The company has achieved a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange, which has placed it on the radar of some UK investors for the first time BL PREMIUM

Grit Real Estate, the only pan-African listed property fund in the world, says its listing in London will enable it to make acquisitions and partner with other landlords across the African continent.

CEO and co-founder Bronwyn Knight said in an interview about the company's financial results for the six months to December, that listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) had placed Grit on the radar of a larger pool of investors and landlords who were looking to sell their assets or to partner on new developments. ..