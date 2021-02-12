News Leader
WATCH: Why ARB has set its sights on growth opportunities
ARB CEO Billy Neasham talks to Business Day TV about the company’s expansion plans
12 February 2021 - 08:52
ARB Holdings has shrugged off the effect of the Covid-19 lockdown to report an almost 26% jump in interim headline earnings per share.
The group says its healthy balance sheet puts it in a position to expand and make acquisitions.
Business Day TV spoke to the ARB CEO Billy Neasham to get more detail.
