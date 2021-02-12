Companies / Property

WATCH: Why ARB has set its sights on growth opportunities

ARB CEO Billy Neasham talks to Business Day TV about the company’s expansion plans

12 February 2021 - 08:52 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV

ARB Holdings has shrugged off the effect of the Covid-19 lockdown to report an almost 26% jump in interim headline earnings per share.

The group says its healthy balance sheet puts it in a position to expand and make acquisitions.

Business Day TV spoke to the ARB CEO Billy Neasham to get more detail.

ARB Holdings eyes acquisitions after healthy cash bump

Some improvement in demand for electrical cabling and lighting, as well as stock availability, benefited the group in its half-year
Companies
21 hours ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Missing the Cartrack bus

I watch with a growing sense of bitterness as Cartrack — now seeking a higher investor profile with an offshore listing — powers to new highs daily
Opinion
2 weeks ago

ARB Holdings braces for economic weakness in SA

Covid-19 hit the group’s revenue in its year to end-June and a recovery to pre-pandemic activity may take years
Companies
5 months ago

ARB Holdings share rises after profit forecast

The group warned of writedowns in its year to end-June, but excluding that effect, profit may have risen
Companies
6 months ago

