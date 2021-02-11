Companies / Property

FREE | Read the Feb 2021 issue of Business Day Commercial Property

How is commercial property growing despite SA's current economic challenges?

11 February 2021 - 14:19
Picture: 123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV
In this issue of Business Day Commercial Property, we look at the key differentiators that have allowed commercial property developers to grow despite a very sluggish economy.

We also share insights into better property management; why offshore investment is a growth area; how SA is a key entry point for developers looking to invest in Africa; why traditional business parks are morphing into integrated precincts; and how the retail sector needs to keep adapting to a changing business environment in order to stay open for business.

Browse through the edition below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.