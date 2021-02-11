FREE | Read the Feb 2021 issue of Business Day Commercial Property

In this issue of Business Day Commercial Property, we look at the key differentiators that have allowed commercial property developers to grow despite a very sluggish economy.

We also share insights into better property management; why offshore investment is a growth area; how SA is a key entry point for developers looking to invest in Africa; why traditional business parks are morphing into integrated precincts; and how the retail sector needs to keep adapting to a changing business environment in order to stay open for business.