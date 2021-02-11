Companies / Property Acsa hires consultants to help monetise its property portfolio The state-owned company wants to see how it can earn returns from its R7.7bn portfolio BL PREMIUM

Airports Company SA (Acsa), a rare profit-maker among state-owned enterprises (SOEs) until Covid-19 ravaged the global aviation industry, is looking for advisers to help find ways to make money out of its R7.7bn property portfolio and make up for sales destroyed by the pandemic.

“The transaction adviser, once appointed, will assess, and advise on the appropriate monetisation programme and the portfolio,” CFO Siphamandla Mthethwa said on Thursday. “We want to conclude the process of monetisation by June 2022.”..