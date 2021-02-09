Companies / Property Estate Agencies Affairs Board accuses Rebosa of diverting attention from transformation Regulator says legal action relating to 210 agents who allege they have not received certificates is 'an underhand move' BL PREMIUM

Legal action by the Real Estate Business Owners Association (Rebosa) over an inability to provide fidelity fund certificates in time is an underhand move that is wasting the industry time and money, says the Estate Agencies Affairs Board (EAAB).

EAAB CEO Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi said Rebosa wanted to draw attention away from bigger issues such as transformation...