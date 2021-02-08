Companies / Property Hyprop to sell Atterbury Value Mart for R1.12bn The landlord, which has a portfolio valued at R8.4bn, is trying to raise cash as it faces an uncertain 2021 plagued by the pandemic BL PREMIUM

Hyprop Investments, the retail property landlord, will sell Atterbury Value Mart for R1.12bn as part of its plans to lower its debt burden.

The retail-focused real estate investment trust (Reit) said it would sell the Pretoria mall at 4.6% below the asset’s current market valuation. ..