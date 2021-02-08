Hyprop to sell Atterbury Value Mart for R1.12bn
The landlord, which has a portfolio valued at R8.4bn, is trying to raise cash as it faces an uncertain 2021 plagued by the pandemic
08 February 2021 - 20:00
Hyprop Investments, the retail property landlord, will sell Atterbury Value Mart for R1.12bn as part of its plans to lower its debt burden.
The retail-focused real estate investment trust (Reit) said it would sell the Pretoria mall at 4.6% below the asset’s current market valuation. ..
