Companies / Property

Equites’ UK development business takes flight

Equites, which listed in 2014, says its partnership with UK property investor Newlands is enabling it to grow rapidly abroad

03 February 2021 - 17:54 Alistair Anderson
Andrea Taverna-Turisan, CEO of Equites Property Fund. Picture: SUPPLIED
Andrea Taverna-Turisan, CEO of Equites Property Fund. Picture: SUPPLIED

Equites Property Fund, the only industrial specialist landlord listed on the JSE, is selling two of its UK assets so that it can fund its £115m (R2.34bn) development pipeline in the region.

UK exposure helps to diversify the group against risk including rand volatility. Equites has historically built high-end distribution warehouses in SA to specifications, which it says are best-in-house.

Equites, which listed in 2014, believes its strategic partnership with UK property investor Newlands is enabling it to grow rapidly abroad.

The company has a 60% stake in the joint venture, which it formed with Newlands. Through the partnership, it has access to land holdings in the UK and is able to build scale in that country’s logistics market.

Equites has a portfolio valued at more than R18.6bn, with R6.5bn coming from the UK.

CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan said the company had sold two “high-quality UK distribution warehouses to real-estate funds managed by Blackstone for £43.4m (R884m)". 

He said the sale proceeds would be reinvested into the development of prime distribution warehouses by the Equites Newlands joint venture.

This transaction would realise net cash proceeds of £23.7m to Equites, while lowering the loan-to-value ratio across its portfolio.

“The newly formed strategic partnership with Newlands in the UK has gained significant momentum and the proceeds of this sale will be invested into the premium logistics products that will be developed by the Equites Newlands partnership,” he said.

The partnership recently concluded two development agreements with Amazon and Hermes, with total development costs of £41m and £72m, respectively.

“The two facilities that Equites will ultimately hold will be brand-new premium logistics facilities, built to institutional standards and let to high-quality tenants on long-term leases,” Taverna-Turisan said.

Its share price is up about 9% on a three-month basis.

andersona@businesslive.co.za 

Stocks to watch in 2021

Some of SA’s best-known investment gurus outline their preferred share picks
Companies
3 weeks ago

Equites Property Fund on a golden footing

The company releases some of the best results any property fund could hope for during pandemic-hit 2020
Companies
3 months ago

Equites says it is being lumped in with struggling SA property sector

The high-end logistics group is undervalued, say analysts
Companies
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Liquor industry remains in limbo
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
PIC’s interim board sees big names quietly depart
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Distell says stockpiling largely offset effects ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Bank Zero ready to rock ’n roll in a ‘matter of ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Curro share slides after saying falling student ...
Companies

Related Articles

Equites inks R846m deal for Amazon distribution centre in the UK

Companies / Property

WATCH: Has Equites’s focus on logistics assets paid off?

Companies / Property

Listed property funds: Bricks-and-mortar uncertainty

Companies / Investors Monthly

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.