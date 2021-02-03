Companies / Property Capital & Counties’ flagship asset loses a chunk of its value Covent Garden has faced an onslaught of weak economic growth, a pandemic and an economic lockdown BL PREMIUM

UK-invested Capital & Counties (Capco) saw its flagship asset, London’s Covent Garden, lose more than a quarter of its value in the year to end-December 2019 and more than 10% for the six months to end-June 2020, as the retail and lifestyle complex was affected by a slump in economic growth and Brexit uncertainty.

The company, which was spun out of the late businessperson and philanthropist Donald Gordon’s Liberty International in 2010 and listed on the JSE, acts as a currency hedge for SA investors...