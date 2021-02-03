Capital & Counties’ flagship asset loses a chunk of its value
Covent Garden has faced an onslaught of weak economic growth, a pandemic and an economic lockdown
03 February 2021 - 14:41
UK-invested Capital & Counties (Capco) saw its flagship asset, London’s Covent Garden, lose more than a quarter of its value in the year to end-December 2019 and more than 10% for the six months to end-June 2020, as the retail and lifestyle complex was affected by a slump in economic growth and Brexit uncertainty.
The company, which was spun out of the late businessperson and philanthropist Donald Gordon’s Liberty International in 2010 and listed on the JSE, acts as a currency hedge for SA investors...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now