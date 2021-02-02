Companies / Property Company Comment The perils of listed property funds What is likely to happen is that listed property funds will try to improve their balance sheets in 2021 BL PREMIUM

Investors desperate for consolidation among listed property funds will need to wait even longer as in 2021 there are few signs that companies can make a case for mergers.

Nesi Chetty, a senior portfolio manager at Stanlib says large funds realise that if they buy other companies, they’re buying some attractive properties but they’re also buying problems...