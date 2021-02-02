Company Comment
The perils of listed property funds
What is likely to happen is that listed property funds will try to improve their balance sheets in 2021
02 February 2021 - 15:55
Investors desperate for consolidation among listed property funds will need to wait even longer as in 2021 there are few signs that companies can make a case for mergers.
Nesi Chetty, a senior portfolio manager at Stanlib says large funds realise that if they buy other companies, they’re buying some attractive properties but they’re also buying problems...
