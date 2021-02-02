Companies / Property JSE censures Rebosis over unreviewed property valuations BL PREMIUM

The JSE has imposed public censure on property group Rebosis, as well as sponsor Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, over the release of preliminary results that were not reviewed by auditors.

In December 2019 Rebosis published its results for its year to end-August, containing an adjustment to property valuations, and including a qualified review opinion from auditors...