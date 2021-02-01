Estate agents to take legal action against regulator

The largest representative body of estate agents in SA is taking the body responsible for regulating and controlling certain activities of estate agents to court over failing to issue operating licences on time.

The Real Estate Business Owners of SA (Rebosa) has said the legal challenge follows years of attempted collaboration with the Estate Agency Affairs Board (EAAB) to rectify the board’s shortcomings.

Rebosa said it is acting on behalf of about 46,000 agents who have not been issued their Fidelity Fund Certificates (FFCs) for 2021, claiming that the EAAB has not only failed to deliver on its mandate of regulating, maintaining and promoting the standard of conduct of estate agents, it has become an active hindrance to their ability to conduct business in accordance with the law.

SA estate agents need to have valid FFCs to sell properties.

In terms of the Estate Agency Affairs Act, an estate agent must have a valid FFC to receive any payment or commission arising from their duties as an estate agent.

“Having an FFC is an essential requirement for a real estate agent,” said chair of Rebosa and MD of the Rawson Property Group, Tony Clarke. “To practise without one is to commit a criminal offence and [means forfeiting] any right to remuneration for your work. By failing to meet its legal obligation to issue FFCs to qualified agents, the EAAB is forcing property practitioners to either refrain from operating, indefinitely, or break the law to feed their families.”

Even if an FFC has been applied for, if a valid FFC is not held by an estate agent at the time of a transaction in terms of which they are claiming a commission or payment, the estate agent is not entitled to any commission or payment for such transaction, Theart Mey Attorneys said.

According to Rebosa, the failure to issue FFCs timeously has been a longstanding problem for the EAAB, with extensive backlogs plaguing its operations every year.

Clarke said Rebosa has tried to help the EAAB in addressing its service delivery failures over the past seven years and has invested more than R1.5m for additional staff to assist the regulatory body.

“Various things, such as the manual allocation of payments, lead to huge delays and countless errors. The extent of the problem has seen the number of queries lodged with the board peak at 80,000 in an industry with only 46,000 agents,” he said.

The EAAB could not be reached for comment.

