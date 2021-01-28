Companies / Property Q&A: Justin Blend: The value of office-to-housing conversions As people move to SA’s cities, and more work from home, a move to residential property makes sense BL PREMIUM

Private developer and landlord Africrest Properties has announced it will convert accounting firm PwC’s landmark old Sunninghill headquarters into 700 apartments.

The conversion will involve floor space of nearly 30,000m² and will be one of the largest in SA. The move is a signal that listed and private landlords, not only individuals, recognise value in owning residential property as opposed to the three classic asset types: office, retail and industrial. ..