SA Reit Association in talks with property companies over withholding of dividends Texton Property Fund and Redefine Properties take step due to liquidity issues

The SA Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) Association is in talks with its members about their plans to survive the Covid-19 pandemic by withholding dividend payments.

On Friday, Redefine Properties, with a market capitalisation of R19bn one of the JSE’s ten-largest Reits, became the second listed property fund to say it would pay no dividend for its 2020 financial year to August...