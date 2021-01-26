SA Reit Association in talks with property companies over withholding of dividends
Texton Property Fund and Redefine Properties take step due to liquidity issues
26 January 2021 - 19:19
The SA Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) Association is in talks with its members about their plans to survive the Covid-19 pandemic by withholding dividend payments.
On Friday, Redefine Properties, with a market capitalisation of R19bn one of the JSE’s ten-largest Reits, became the second listed property fund to say it would pay no dividend for its 2020 financial year to August...
