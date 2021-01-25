Stor-Age comes up trumps despite pandemic

Stor-Age Property Reit, the only listed personal storage provider in SA, collected more than 95% of the rent due across its portfolio in the third quarter to end-December despite Covid-19’s catastrophic effects on the economy.
This compares favourably with its peers, especially larger diversified funds, which have seen their rental collection rates come out much lower. UK and Europe mall owner Hammerson said last week that at a group level, 41% of the rent due for the first quarter of calendar year 2021 had been received. ..
