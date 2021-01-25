Sirius Real Estate makes its largest single-site acquisition yet
The German business park owner has bought Sigma Technopark for R1.5bn, with the help of insurance giant AXA
25 January 2021 - 20:29
JSE-listed German business park owner Sirius Real Estate has made its largest single-site acquisition, priced at €80m (R1.5bn), the company announced on Monday.
The company’s decision to team up with AXA IM Alts, one of the biggest European alternative investment managers, has enabled the group to expand its asset base rapidly in the wake of a global pandemic, Sirius CEO Andrew Coombs said...
