WATCH: How low interest rates are good news for property sector

Kobus Lamprecht from Rode & Associates talks to Business Day TV about low interest rates

22 January 2021 - 08:49 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/Adwo123
Picture: 123RF/Adwo123

The Reserve Bank decided to keep rates a record lows at the monetary policy committee’s (MPC) first meeting for 2021, and this could be good news for the residential property sector.

Business Day TV spoke to Kobus Lamprecht from Rode & Associates.​

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

