WATCH: How low interest rates are good news for property sector
Kobus Lamprecht from Rode & Associates talks to Business Day TV about low interest rates
22 January 2021 - 08:49
The Reserve Bank decided to keep rates a record lows at the monetary policy committee’s (MPC) first meeting for 2021, and this could be good news for the residential property sector.
Business Day TV spoke to Kobus Lamprecht from Rode & Associates.
