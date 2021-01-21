COMPANY COMMENT
Being invested abroad likely to help local property companies
Since about 2007, SA property landlords have bought real-estate abroad as they looked to diversify against economic and currency risk
21 January 2021 - 18:51
The Covid-19 pandemic has made life for the SA listed property industry even more uncertain that another 12 months of intense misery cannot be ruled out.
In 2020, the industry was thrown into disarray as the pandemic spread across SA. Landlords gave their tenants rental cuts and holidays to help them survive a difficult time. Many listed property funds slashed or put dividends on hold altogether. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now