Being invested abroad likely to help local property companies

Since about 2007, SA property landlords have bought real-estate abroad as they looked to diversify against economic and currency risk

The Covid-19 pandemic has made life for the SA listed property industry even more uncertain that another 12 months of intense misery cannot be ruled out.

In 2020, the industry was thrown into disarray as the pandemic spread across SA. Landlords gave their tenants rental cuts and holidays to help them survive a difficult time. Many listed property funds slashed or put dividends on hold altogether. ..