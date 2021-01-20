Companies / Property JSE firms with offshore exposure Nepi Rockcastle and Growthpoint set to bounce back in 2021 The pace of vaccination against Covid-19 remains key in bringing stability and confidence to the property sector BL PREMIUM

Listed property funds, such as Nepi Rockcastle and Growthpoint Properties, which have exposure to offshore assets, should recover ahead of their peers who may have invested in SA exclusively as Covid-19 vaccines are rolled out more effectively abroad than in SA.

There is a large degree of uncertainty as to when South Africans will start receiving vaccines, but in Australia, parts of Europe and the UK, the vaccination rollout has been under way since late 2020...