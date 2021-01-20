JSE firms with offshore exposure Nepi Rockcastle and Growthpoint set to bounce back in 2021
The pace of vaccination against Covid-19 remains key in bringing stability and confidence to the property sector
20 January 2021 - 17:54
Listed property funds, such as Nepi Rockcastle and Growthpoint Properties, which have exposure to offshore assets, should recover ahead of their peers who may have invested in SA exclusively as Covid-19 vaccines are rolled out more effectively abroad than in SA.
There is a large degree of uncertainty as to when South Africans will start receiving vaccines, but in Australia, parts of Europe and the UK, the vaccination rollout has been under way since late 2020...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now